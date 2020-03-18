Breaking News

First United Church – Wawa is not accepting Donations at this time

The United Church Women of First United Church – Wawa requests that all donations for the next Thrift Shop not be brought to the Church at this time.
People are unable to access the Church and sort the donations.
Sincerely,
Freda Gatz – Chairperson of United Church Women
