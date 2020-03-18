First United Church – Wawa is not accepting Donations at this time

The United Church Women of First United Church – Wawa requests that all donations for the next Thrift Shop not be brought to the Church at this time.
People are unable to access the Church and sort the donations.
Sincerely,
Freda Gatz – Chairperson of United Church Women
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Time to work together to help stop the spread – COVID-19 knows no boundaries - March 18, 2020
- First United Church – Wawa closes doors due to COVID-19 - March 18, 2020
- Thank you – Wawa Ice Fishing Derby - March 18, 2020