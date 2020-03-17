Tuesday Morning News – March 17

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 70 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of flurries near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 8 this morning then rising. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

News Tidbits – Happy St. Patrick’s Day

The Legion has canceled their St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with the Goodtimers tonight respecting the social distancing measures. They are offering DIY Sandwich Kits (bread, corned beef, swiss cheese), and corned beef available ($15.00 lb trimmed and sliced). Please call between 10 a.m. to 11:30 and then 1:30 to 3 p.m. to order yours (705) 856-7203.” Please note that delivery is also possible.

As of March 15, 2020, 3:00 p.m. from the Algoma Public Health website, 49 people have been tested for COVID-19, 25 have been negative, and 24 are still pending.

