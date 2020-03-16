SE OPP Wawa – Person arrested and charged with Spousal Assault

On March 14, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa. The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.
