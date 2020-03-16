Breaking News

Legion Cancels March 17 Celebration

Please be advised that this event is cancelled.

We are sorry to have to do this but in the circumstances it is our only option.

This afternoon after 2 p.m.  Do – It – Yourself Sandwich kits ( bread, corned beef, swiss cheese) will be available for purchase at the Branch ( delivery available).

