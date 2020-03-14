LDHC COVID-19 Response – Suspends ALL Non-Essential Visitors

The Ministry of Long Term Care has instructed all homes to suspend all non-essential visitors to our Long Term Care home and we are extending this measure to the facility.
At this time, only people visiting patients or residents who are very ill or requiring end-of-life care or you are a guardian of a minor who is very ill or requiring end-of-life care are permitted to enter the facility. Upon arrival you will be required to be screened at registration to determine if you may proceed with your visit.
LDHC will continue to provide updates as information becomes available. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.
