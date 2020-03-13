MFN Cancels Upcoming Citizenship Engagement Sessions in Soo & Sudbury

In an attempt to contain the CQVID-19 virus and protect the health of our citizens, Michipicoten Council has decided to cancel the upcoming citizenship engagement sessions in Sault Ste Marie March 18 and Sudbury March 19,2020.

Governments and health officials across the country warn that this is most serious health crisis in over 100 years. Schools, sports franchises and businesses are closing their doors until further notice. Shut downs are growing and we are even being told not to eat at buffets.

The seriousness of this pandemic is rapidly growing and the Michipicoten leadership is taking the advice of global, national and provincial health officials. We want to keep our citizens safe. We encourage you to follow the advice of your health care providers and pray that this pandemic will come to an end quickly.

Until then, please know that we regret having to cancel our March meetings with you and we look forward to our next citizen engagement sessions scheduled for June.

Council is working on a video conferencing approach for delivering information to our citizens.

Thank you,

Chief and Council