MMCC Condenser removal and Replacement

Work continues at the MMCC to remove the old condenser and replace it with a new one. A crane was at the MMCC yesterday afternoon to lift the old condenser down from the roof, and lift up the new one.

MMCC staff developed a plan to ensure that the ice surfaces will not be lost during the shutdown of the ice plant. Some measures were to increase the depth of the ice to increase thermal mass, putting snow on top of the arena ice for insulation, operating ventilation fans to cool the arena. The curling ice presents more difficulties as the ice is not very thick. Measures that were being investigated were tarping to insulate the ice, reconfiguring the curling ice HVAC to bring in cold air in cold weather. Staff were also considering reducing dehumidification to a minimum on both surfaces.