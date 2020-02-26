Breaking News

The Legion Lift is back in operation!

The Legion is happy to announce that the lift is back in operation.
There will be a lift operator on Fri night for the Open House and at other times.  Please call 705-856-7203 to let us know you need assistance, then ring the bell when you arrive.

