MMCC Condensor Replacement

Please be aware that the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre has experienced a partial failure of the condenser unit of the Arena and Curling’s Ice Plant. This is a critical piece of ice making equipment, and the replacement must take place on a short timeline, within the current ice season.

Staff have sourced a replacement unit and scheduled its installation for Monday, March 2nd, 2020. During the week, of March 2nd, to March 5th, the Arena and Curling Ice will be unavailable. The specific dates of the closure are subject to change based on factors such as delivery of the unit and any damage that may occur to the ice surfaces.

Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the replacement process continues. Staff will confirm the reopening of the ice surfaces as soon as they are known.

We thank the public for their patience during this replacement.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Department of Community Services and Tourism.

Alex Patterson,

Director of Community Services and Tourism

Municipality of Wawa

705-856-2244 x242