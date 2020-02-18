Council Meetings Tonight – February 18

Council will be holding two meetings tonight – a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting and a Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

First is the Corporate Planning Meeting: Presentations from Mr. Dan Bruno regarding handicap parking; and the second from Kresin Engineering about THM Reduction Program.

The committee will then receive reports and discuss:

Rotary Club of Wawa Radio Auction – Request for Donations

Support Lobbying Efforts – Missanabie Cree First Nation and the Bear Train Working Group

Ecole St. Joseph Parent and Catholic School Council – Request for Copy of Traffic Study

Water Meter Draft By-Law

Annual and Summary Reports for 2019 – Wawa Drinking Water System

Annual Sewage Performance Report for 2019

AP 2020-03: Report for the Month of January 2020

CS 2020-02: Report for the Month of January 2020

Once these items are discussed, the committee meeting will end, and in the Council Meeting, Council is expected to approve the consent agenda:

Support Seniors’ Health Advisory Committee, Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma – Changes to Health Care Services

Approve Donations – Rotary Club of Wawa, 38th Annual Radio Auction – April 25, 2020

Accept KPMG Quotation – Municipal Service Delivery Review

Support Missanabie Cree First Nation – Mask-wa Oo-ta-ban (Bear Train)

Adopt the Five Year Energy Conservation and Demand Management Plan – July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024

Receive Community Safety and Well Being Plan Advisory Committee Minutes – January 7, 2020

There are also a number of Staff Reports to be received:

In new business Council is expected to approve the Write-Down Debt Expense – Michipicoten Golf Club, approve a councillor going to the Missinaibi SFL Board of Directors Meetings.

Council then has an in camera session: Legal Issue (1 Item): Ministry of Labour – litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c)).