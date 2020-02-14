Municipal Council Attends Capital Budget Presentation

Council held a special council meeting yesterday at 2 p.m. The intent of the meeting was for CAO O’Neill to present the Capital Budget for 2020, and to have assistance in this presentation from Department Directors for their budgets. Councilors Reece and Chiasson gave their regrets.

It was a very interesting presentation which will see the Municipality undertake a number of projects (some of which are already approved, and one that is subject to funding approval) this year, and better planning into the future. Council will be asked to approve the 2020 Capital Budget in principle on March 4th, 2020. A presentation of the Operating Budget will be held on April 7, 2020, and approved April 21st, 2020.