Extreme Cold Warning for White River – Dubreuilville

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for White River – Dubreuilville

A period of very cold wind chills is expected with wind chill values near minus 40 this morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.