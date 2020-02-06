Legion Lift Update

The Legion is in the final stages of getting the Lift operational, with the final sealing of the floor tiles and clearing of the alley.

If you wish to access the lift we would like to make this as easy as possible for you with the following steps:

If it is a scheduled event a volunteer operator will be there and you would just push the doorbell, and enter the vestibule and wait for the lift to come. If it is not a scheduled event simply call the Branch during hours of operation at (705) 856-7203 and inform us that you wish to access the building. Then upon arrival, you would push the doorbell and wait for an operator to let you in. During hours of operation if you go to the lift entrance and ring the doorbell someone will come and let you in but you will have to wait for us to get there.

Members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 and the Ladies Auxiliary wish to thank everyone who generously donated to our Legion Lift Project and who graciously tolerated the construction over the past few months.