Saturday Morning News – January 25

Weather – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tonight – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 11 overnight.

News Tidbits – In the Soo yesterday, a funding announcement was made about the approval of the development of 68 new long-term care beds and the redevelopment of 60 existing beds. Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and MPP for Sault Ste. Marie also made an announcement on behalf of Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, about an investment of $97,125 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for Algoma University to develop a Campus Master Strategic Plan.

Today is the Let’s Get Physical event at the MMCC. The day begins with Yoga and continues with snowshoeing games, a hot chocolate break, a family bootcamp, pilates, exercise with ‘little movers’ (0 – 4 yrs + caregiver), and a dance party in the early evening! Come out and enjoy a day of activity!