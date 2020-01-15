The winner of the first week in the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ was announced this morning. Wawa resident Paul Bernath had the winning ticket. His ticket chose envelope #22 to be opened – unfortunately for him, his envelope held the Jack of Diamonds. He did take home the prize of $424.00 for holding the winning ticket. The Jack of Diamonds was ripped in half and affixed to the draw board at the hospital.
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 12 Noon at Circle K, PetroCan and the LDHC Foundation Office.
Good Luck!
