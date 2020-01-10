Friday Morning News – January 10

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to minus 5 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Light snow beginning after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

Snow or ice pellets Saturday into Sunday is expected for Montreal River Harbour to St. Joseph Island. The area to be impacted is much larger, check Environment Canada for more information – Snow or ice pellets are expected to develop Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible by the time the snow ends Sunday afternoon. Northerly winds gusting to 60 km/h will also lead to blowing snow resulting in reduced visibilities.

There remains considerable uncertainty with exact snowfall and ice pellet accumulations. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer. Travel is expected to be impacted throughout Southern Ontario and southern parts of Northeastern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.

News Tidbits – Another seven large-scale murals are expected to appear in downtown SSM this Summer. This is part of an ongoing partnership between the City of Sault Ste. Marie and the Downtown Association. They will join the six that were painted last summer.

Don’ forget that there is Family Skating and Public Skating tonight at the MMCC.