Minister of Education Statement on Union Escalation

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to heightened continued Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario escalation:

“Families face union escalation far too often. It’s time for union leaders to end the games and the cyclical experience of escalation that hurts Ontario students.

Union leaders promised that their escalation would not impact students and their learning. Regrettably, they have again broken that promise, however we will uphold our commitment to parents, to stay at the bargaining table and work as hard as it takes to reach a deal, that keeps students in class.

We have delivered a ratified deal, and most recently a tentative deal, with education unions to date, and we are working to deliver further agreements that achieve our priority of keeping students in class.”