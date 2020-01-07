Snow Squall Watch Continues between Wawa and SSM

Environment Canada says that snow squalls are expected again today between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie. “Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop in a west flow off Lake Superior around midday today. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm will be possible along with significant reductions to visibility under the most intense bands. Snow squall activity will shift southward tonight as winds become northerly.”
