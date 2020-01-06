Snow Squall Watch (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

5:13 AM EST Monday 06 January 2020

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls continue this morning.

Additional local snowfall amounts of 5 cm are possible in some areas this morning.

In addition, northwest winds gusting to 70 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow giving very poor visibility.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.uq