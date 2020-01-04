Horwath responds to Ford’s ongoing refusal to cancel education cuts

Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement in response to news that teachers and education workers at many public schools will hold another one-day strike at select boards on Wednesday Jan. 8:

“It’s shameful that Doug Ford is digging in his heels on his plan to fire thousands of teachers, cram more kids into classrooms, and force mandatory courses online. The students who will lose another day of school on Wednesday continue to pay the price as pawns in the fight Ford picked with teachers. It’s time for Ford to fully reverse his devastating education cuts, so the two sides can bargain a deal and get everyone back to class.”