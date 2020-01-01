Wednesday Morning News – Happy New Year

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 11.

News Tidbits – A very Happy New Year to all Wawa-news readers near and far!