Major Winter Storm expected Sunday into Monday

Environment Canada continues to warn of a major winter storm expected to begin Sunday and continue into Monday.

“An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a significant mix of wintry precipitation to much of northern Ontario Sunday into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Some areas may see rain as well. Significant ice accumulation may be possible and widespread power outages are expected where freezing rain is the primary form of precipitation. Additionally, strong easterly winds may accompany the precipitation, particularly on Monday.”

As a result of this low pressure system with rain, ice and snow, travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday morning.