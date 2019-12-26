Special Weather Statement for Sunday-Monday

4:04 PM EST Thursday 26 December 2019
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Gogama – Foleyet
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Significant mixed precipitation Sunday into Monday.
An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a significant mix of wintry precipitation to much of northern Ontario Sunday into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Some areas may see rain as well.
Strong easterly winds will accompany the precipitation.
Poor travel is expected, as well as potential for power outages in some areas.
