Freezing Rain Advisories and Warnings Continue

Dec 26, 2019 at 15:55

3:47 PM EST Thursday 26 December 2019

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Patchy freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is expected tonight across portions of northeastern Ontario and north of Lake Superior. Amounts should not be overly significant. However, locally slippery conditions are possible on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures will slowly rise above the freezing mark this evening over many areas, ending the threat of freezing precipitation.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing drizzle advisory ended for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – ENDED 3:47 p.m.

