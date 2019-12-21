Saturday Morning News – December 21

Weather – A few flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

News Tidbits – Batchewana First Nation has published a media release of their fb page. They will not support Noront Resources’s plans to build a ferrochrome smelter in Sault Ste. Marie.

This is the shortest day of they year – the Winter Solstice.