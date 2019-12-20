Wawa Mixed Curling Standings – December 20

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|11
|6
|7
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|5
|7
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|3
|4
|6
|BUCKELL, Chris
|4
|3
|7
|HALL, Dave
|4
|3
|7
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|4
|3
|6
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|7
|2
|7
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|8
|1
|7
Games – Thursday January 3, 2020
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|McCoy
|Klockars
|Hoffmann
|Terris
|Leschishin
|Buckell
|Turmelle
|Hall
Regular curling restarts January 9th, 2020
