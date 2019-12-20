Breaking News

Wawa Mixed Curling Standings – December 20

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 11 6 7
McCOY, Joe 2 5 7
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 3 4 6
BUCKELL, Chris 4 3 7
HALL, Dave 4 3 7
HOFFMANN, Jim 4 3 6
LESCHISHIN, Mark 7 2 7
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 1 7

Games – Thursday January 3, 2020

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
McCoy Klockars Hoffmann Terris
Leschishin Buckell Turmelle Hall

Regular curling restarts January 9th, 2020

 

