Extreme Cold Warning for White River – Dubreuilville

5:06 AM EST Wednesday 18 December 2019

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Wind chill values of minus 40 are expected early this morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.