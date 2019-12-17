Winter Weather Travel Advisory – Lake Superior Provincial Park to Searchmont

5:05 AM EST Tuesday 17 December 2019

Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.

Lake effect snow from Lake Superior will weaken this morning. A brief period of heavy snow and reduced visibility is then expected early this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Additional snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are possible by this evening.

Snow at times heavy will make travel hazardous due to reduced visibilities. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.