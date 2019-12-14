Freezing Rain Advisory

5:05 AM EST Saturday 14 December 2019

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Freezing drizzle early this morning.

Patchy freezing drizzle will continue over the area early this morning before transitioning over to periods of light snow by mid to late morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.