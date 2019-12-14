Freezing Rain Advisory

5:05 AM EST Saturday 14 December 2019
Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:
Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Freezing drizzle early this morning.
Patchy freezing drizzle will continue over the area early this morning before transitioning over to periods of light snow by mid to late morning.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.
