Snow Squall Warnings and Watches

Dec 11, 2019 @ 09:43

9:07 AM EST Wednesday 11 December 2019

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls continuing today.

Local snowfall amounts of 15 cm will be possible today.

Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times, resulting in periods of blowing snow.

These snow squalls will continue tonight with additional local snowfall accumulations up to 15 cm possible.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Road closures are possible.

9:15 AM EST Wednesday 11 December 2019

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls possible tonight.

Winds are expected to shift to westerly over Lake Superior this afternoon leading to the redevelopment of snow squalls early this evening. Local snowfall accumulations of 10 cm will be possible under the most intense snow squalls tonight. A general snowfall will follow on Thursday with another 5 cm of accumulation possible.

Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times resulting in periods of blowing snow.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Snow squalls possible this afternoon and evening.

Snow squalls north of the area this morning are forecast to reach the Sault. St. Marie area this afternoon as winds become northwesterly.

Local snowfall amounts up to 15 cm are possible later today before the winds shift to a more westerly direction late this evening pushing the snow squalls out of the area once again.

Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times resulting in periods of blowing snow.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.