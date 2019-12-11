A Delicious Luncheon was enjoyed by all

If you didn’t head out to the United Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon you missed a delicious meal.

You also missed some wonderful baking and if there was a hole in your Christmas tree – there were lots of Christmas decorations to be found. The ladies offered three choices of sandwiches, and three soups. There was even a small pretty plate of baked goods for dessert on the decorated tables.

A great time was had by all judging by the chatter and smiles on everyone’s faces.