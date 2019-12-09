Monday Morning News – December 9

Weather – Bundle up this morning -the wind is quite bitter and blustery with gusts to 20km/hr. Snow beginning early this morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. Tonight – Snow ending after midnight then partly cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – It was very sad to see that Wild at Heart Wildlife Refuge Centre in Lively has closed their doors after 40+ years of accepting injured/orphaned wildlife for rehabilitation. Unfortunately Wild at Heart was the only refuge in this part of Ontario approved by MNRF to deal with most local species of wildlife – but didn’t receive any form of government assistance relying on volunteers and donations to survive.

Searchmont Resort opened Saturday morning with 3 of their 21 runs. This is their earliest opening in 15 years.