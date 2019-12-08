Dec 8, 2019 @ 16:54

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Significant snowfall expected Monday.

Snow associated with an approaching Colorado Low will move into portions of northeastern Ontario Monday morning or early afternoon and persist into Monday night. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are likely by late Monday night.

Travel conditions are likely to be poor at times across the area. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.