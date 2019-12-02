Monday Morning News – December 2

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of flurries before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 this evening.

News Tidbits – Madeline Merlo and Scott Helman provided a great show for the CP Holiday Train in White River Saturday night. Many people enjoyed the Christmas dinner and the show.

Today is Cyber Monday -if you are shopping online, make sure you do it securely. Consider using a virtual credit card, use sites that are well-known and reputable. Remember that you don’t have to buy something just because it’s on sale.