Manitouwadge Mayor John MacEachern announced today that Manitouwadge and Hornepayne are out of the NWMO Site Selection Process.

“Later today, the NWMO will announce that the Township of Manitouwadge, as well as the Township of Hornepayne, will no longer continue to be considered as potential host areas for the deep geological repository.

In addition, either the Township of Huron-Kinloss or Municipality of South Bruce in southern Ontario will move forward in the site selection process, pending the outcome of the ongoing land access process. Studies are continuing in the vicinity of the Township of Ignace.

While I’m certainly disappointed, I recognize that the NWMO is ultimately working towards identifying a single preferred location for the repository by 2023, and difficult decisions need to be made.

We are very proud of the significant contributions our community has made to advancing Canada’s plan, for the many years that we have been involved in the site selection process. I firmly believe that our community’s leadership in this area has truly made a difference in helping to solve a challenge on behalf of all Canadians, for generations to come.”

Hornepayne Mayor Cheryl Fort said in her communities media release, “The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has decided to withdraw Hornepavne from the site select ion process for a potential host area for a deep geological repository for Canada’s used nuclear fuel. This time involved with the NWMO has been a tremendous learning experience for our community and I am grateful for the time that we have been in the ‘Learn More Process’ and the generous financial contributions that have been made to our Community. Hornepayne is proud of the role that we and our neighbours have played in the process including taking on leadership positions with our local Community Nuclear Liaison Committee and volunteering time to learn more.

It has been a pleasure to work with, and partner with, our neighbouring Indigenous and municipal communities, including Constance lake First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Missanabie Cree First Nation, Chapleau Cree First Nation, the Red Sky Metis Independent Nation, Manitouwadge and White River.

Our heartfelt congratulations go out to those communities remaining in the process: Ignace, Huron, Kinross and South Bruce. This will be an exciting time for you all and we wish you all the best of luck. This decision by the NWMO does not change that we have a wonderful, caring community which will continue to be a great place to call home.”