The Wish Upon a Star Tree is ready for stars



The Wish Upon a Star Tree in the hospital lobby is ready for stars from donors.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has launched its annual “Wish Upon a Star” Campaign. For every gift made to the 2019 Wish Campaign, a star will be displayed on the Foundation Wish Tree in the hospital lobby. At the admitting desk, stars can be inscribed in your name, in memory of loved ones, or in honour of someone special. Watch for the “Wish Upon a Star” flyers in your mailbox.

All gifts made to the Wish Upon a Star campaign will support the current campaign of $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email the foundation at [email protected] Thank you for your continued support!

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.