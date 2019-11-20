Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Pukaskwa Park – White River

Dubreuilville – Wawa

Lake Superior Park – Agawa

Significant snow developing tonight into Thursday.

Snow will begin tonight over portions of Northwestern Ontario spreading eastward towards the Quebec border by Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible by the time the snow ends on Thursday. Areas closer to the shores of Lake Superior may begin as rain and receive less snowfall, particularly east of Marathon towards Wawa.

There remains uncertainty regarding the exact location of the highest snowfall amounts. Snowfall warnings may be required for some regions.

This snowfall is due to a developing low pressure system that will track across Northeastern Ontario through Thursday.