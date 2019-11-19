Fog advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.
Areas of dense fog are occurring across some areas this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.
With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, icy patches on roads and walkways may be possible.
Fog will slowly dissipate through the morning.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
