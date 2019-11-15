Friday Morning News – November 15

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 12 this morning then rising. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill near minus 25.

News Tidbits – The By-Hands Festival is tonight. The usual suspects are there: Judy Page (Baked treats), Maria Reid (Quilted objects), Superior Creations (signs and other decorative crafts), and some new things. You are sure to find some beautiful objects for Christmas gifts this weekend.