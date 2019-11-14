Snow Squalls Continue between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie

Environment Canada continues their Snow squall warning for Lake Superior Park to Searchmont. Lake effect flurries and local snow squalls expected to continue through most of today. Local snowfall amounts near 20 cm will be possible along with reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

Snow squalls may intensify later tonight into Friday morning and further significant snowfall accumulation is possible.

Highway 17 remains closed at this time between Wawa and Batchawana due to the poor weather conditions.