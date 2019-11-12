Tuesday Morning News – November 12

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Flurries beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 25 this evening.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Lake effect snow squalls are possible Wednesday.

Southerly winds over the relatively warm waters of Lake Superior are expected to produce flurries and local snow squalls on Wednesday. The squalls could starts as early as Wednesday morning and are expected to continue through Wednesday night.

Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible on Wednesday, however areas closer to Lake Superior could see locally higher amounts of 15 to 25 cm. Additional amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Local blowing snow reducing visibilities will also be a concern.

Local snow squalls are expected to taper off when the winds shift to the northwest on Thursday.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

News Tidbits – The Noisy Bay Hiking Trail has a new bridge. The Friends of Lake Superior Provincial Park announced that the bridge is complete and gave thanks to the donors who funded the beams, contributed to Ontario Parks Legacy Campaign, transportation to site by helicopter. Thanks was given to Wilderness Helicopters for their support and expertise. The Friends of LSPP said “The park community would like to honour the memory of Evelyn Kelsey, Backcountry Ranger at LSPP. Her enthusiasm for the bridge project and her love of Noisy Bay will be warmly remembered.”

Wawa Christmas Hampers – Applications can be picked up at ADSAB, Food Bank or Early On Child and Family Centre after Tuesday, November 12 th. Applications need to be in by December 6 th. Pick up date is Thursday December 19 th. Down at the Community Centre.