SJFI – Touring Wilderness Helicopters

On Thursday, November 7th, 2019, the St. Joseph French Immersion Grade 1/2/3 class went on an incredible adventure to Wilderness Helicopters at the Wawa airport. The class was introduced to pilots; Danny Mercer and Blair Mills, who taught the class about the roles and responsibilities of a pilot in Wawa. They shared stories about flying with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, fighting fires, moving caribou, and doing moose surveys. They also taught the students key details about how helicopters work and some of the key safety components.

The trip to the hangar was topped off with the opportunity to sit in the back of a Bell-212 helicopter and take some memorable photos. The grade 1/2/3 class was full of questions, excitement and awe.

A great big thank you goes out to Wilderness Helicopters for bringing science and social studies learning to life in such a memorable and engaging adventure.