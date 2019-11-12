On Thursday, November 7th, 2019, the St. Joseph French Immersion Grade 1/2/3 class went on an incredible adventure to Wilderness Helicopters at the Wawa airport. The class was introduced to pilots; Danny Mercer and Blair Mills, who taught the class about the roles and responsibilities of a pilot in Wawa. They shared stories about flying with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, fighting fires, moving caribou, and doing moose surveys. They also taught the students key details about how helicopters work and some of the key safety components.
The trip to the hangar was topped off with the opportunity to sit in the back of a Bell-212 helicopter and take some memorable photos. The grade 1/2/3 class was full of questions, excitement and awe.
A great big thank you goes out to Wilderness Helicopters for bringing science and social studies learning to life in such a memorable and engaging adventure.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- SJFI – Touring Wilderness Helicopters - November 12, 2019
- Danish student celebrates birthday with new friends at École secondaire Saint-Joseph - November 12, 2019
- Students from École catholique Georges Vanier and École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) claim medals at regional Cardboard Boat Race competitions - November 11, 2019