“The Stories the Wind Carries”

An interprovincial project between Wawa, Michipicoten First Nation,

Pikangikum First Nation, Wolfe Island, and Toronto

November 10 to November 17, 2019

Jamii, an arts organization based in Toronto, is connecting people and theirs stories throughout the province!

In the upcoming months, the Jamii team will be visiting Wawa and Michipicoten First Nation, Wolfe Island and Pikangikum First Nation to invite people from each community to co-create a series of portraits of their fellow neighbours. Community members will create these portraits through creative writing, photography and visual arts. Anyone can take part in this project: all ages and abilities are welcome. No artistic experience is needed to join. In 2020, the Jamii team will come back to Wawa and invite participants to bring these portraits to life through a series of live performances in the public space.

Please see attached call for participants.

Jamii (Swahili for “community”) is an arts organization founded in 2011 in downtown Toronto with the mandate to build community and nurture women in leadership. Through community-arts projects, Jamii actively engages people of all walks of life in the St. Lawrence community and beyond. Jamii, with community members, has won the 2019 Public History Award from Heritage Toronto for its acclaimed docu-film “At Heart (filmmakers Ayelen Liberona and Joseph Johnson Camí), and has produced one of the most iconic murals in Toronto at Crombie Park basketball court.

The Jamii team to Wawa and Michipicoten First Nation:

Isorine Marc is the Founder, Director of Jamii. Isorine has an extensive arts management and artistic production background both here in Canada and on the global stage. The Esplanade is her home, and she is a passionate advocate for her community.

Kara Spencer is Founder and Artistic Director of Theatre Hive. Through teaching and directing, Kara aims to inspire youth to become creative thinkers, collaborators and active members of their community.

Dan Bergeron is a public artist who employs a range of styles, themes, and materials to activate and explore the meaning of our shared public

spaces. His public installations aim to open a dialogue with viewers, promoting engagement through both intimate familiarity and wonder at the unexpected.

Darren Marshall is a Jamii ‘ambassador’ born and bred in Wawa. He is a fifth degree black belt and is a martial arts and self defense instructor. In addition, he owns and operates Marshall Martial Arts. His roots are in Wawa, and he was instrumental in the execution of “The Stories The Wind Carries”.