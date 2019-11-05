Was last night’s beautiful sunset the calm before the storm? Overnight and through today, Environment Canada is calling for flurries or local snow squalls with a total accumulation of 20 centimetres. If you are travelling today be aware of changing weather and road conditions.
It may also be time to reexamine your winter traveling kit. One should consider energy bars, water, extra clothing and/or blankets, first aid kit, amongst other ideas.
