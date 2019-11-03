Sunday Morning News – November 3rd

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. A few flurries beginning early this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.

Don’t Forget! – The Wawa Figure Skating Club is holding a bottle drive this afternoon. Leave your empties by the curb and someone will be by to come and pick them up.