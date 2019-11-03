Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – November 3rd

Post Views: 48

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. A few flurries beginning early this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – A few flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.

Don’t Forget! – The Wawa Figure Skating Club is holding a bottle drive this afternoon. Leave your empties by the curb and someone will be by to come and pick them up.

 

 

Brenda Stockton

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*