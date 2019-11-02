Breaking News

Special Weather Statement – Pukaskwa Park to Searchmont

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Flurries continue early this morning. Additional snowfall amounts of 2 cm are possible early this morning. Flurries will taper of as the wind shifts to west later this morning. Driving conditions might be difficult due to reduced visibility.

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Local significant snowfall amounts are possible today. Cold west and northwest flow over relatively warm waters of Lake Superior are expected to give flurries at times heavy and local snow squalls. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm with locally higher amounts over higher terrain are possible by tonight. Driving conditions might become difficult due to accumulated snow and reduced visibility.

