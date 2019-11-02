Don’t Forget – Turn Clocks Back Tonight

Clocks will fall back one hour at 2 am tonight, November 3 and the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department is recommending residents install new batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks.

“In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their job, they need to have working batteries,” explained Chef Sabourin. “Once a year, old batteries should be replaced with new batteries. When you change your clocks on November 3, the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department name wants everyone to take the time to install new batteries in all alarms.”

In order to survive a fire, you need to be provided with an early warning and know what to do when the smoke alarms sound. Working smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas. For added protection, it is recommended to also install smoke alarms inside all bedrooms.

Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law. Failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket for $360 or a fine of up to $50,000.