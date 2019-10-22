Tuesday Morning News – October 22nd

Weather – Showers. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 1 or low. Tonight – Showers. Low plus 5.

News Tidbits – Hydro One has been coping with power outages overnight. White River is still without power. It is expected to be repaired by 12 noon. The local school bus was also cancelled.

Carol Hughes is returning to office as MP of Algoma Manitoulin-Kapuskasing.

Don’t forget – Wawa Oldtimers Hockey will start on Tuesday Oct. 22nd at 9:30pm. Please contact Chris Buckell at (705)-542-4496 for more information.