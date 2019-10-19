Saint-Joseph students showcase artistic talent

2019 - Art

The artists in the grade 10 Media Arts class at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) had the great honour of hosting their first holographic art exhibition. Two projects, directed by their teacher Mme Valérie Lévesque, were showcased: the Siamese combination while the second project featured life held by a string of wool. Students took pride in sharing the originality of their work and creativity!

Congratulations to the students who greatly appreciated seeing many friends and family members at the exhibition!