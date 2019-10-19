The artists in the grade 10 Media Arts class at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) had the great honour of hosting their first holographic art exhibition. Two projects, directed by their teacher Mme Valérie Lévesque, were showcased: the Siamese combination while the second project featured life held by a string of wool. Students took pride in sharing the originality of their work and creativity!
Congratulations to the students who greatly appreciated seeing many friends and family members at the exhibition!
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- SJD Newsflash – Friendship Salad - October 19, 2019
- Les artistes de l’école Saint-Joseph affichent leurs talents - October 19, 2019
- Saint-Joseph students showcase artistic talent - October 19, 2019