5:19 AM EDT Friday 11 October 2019
Rainfall warning in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
Rain, at times heavy, is expected.
Rain will begin this morning with most rainfall occurring later this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts near 50 mm are expected, with higher amounts possible in embedded thunderstorms. Rain will taper off from west to east near midnight.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.
